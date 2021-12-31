Civil Guard agents intercepted a truck driver in Cartagena for driving under the influence of toxic drugs and alcohol, and having his driving license suspended due to a court ruling. The notice of a citizen allowed to identify the truck driver, who was circulating zigzagging and colliding with the metal barriers of the road.

The man alerted 112 that he was driving behind a large tonnage vehicle on the RM-602, in Fuente Álamo, and that he believed his driving was due to trying to avoid potholes in the road. But once they got onto the A-30 highway, he observed that the tractor unit was hitting against the metal protection barriers, so he decided to position himself just behind the truck, at a safe distance, and thus prevent other users from overtaking and could collide with him.

Upon learning of the facts, the Benemérita motorist patrol immediately joined the movement of the Cartagena highway and managed to intercept the vehicle and the person who was driving it at the access point to the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate.

The civil guards identified the truck driver, a 44-year-old Spanish man, who showed clear signs of being under the influence of toxic drugs and other alcoholic substances, for which he was subjected to the mandatory breathalyzer tests, in the evidential ethylometer, yielding the result of 0.55 and 0.57 milligrams of alcohol in exhaled air.

In view of the suspicions that he had ingested some type of drug or other narcotic or psychotropic substance, in addition, the civil guards performed the mandatory indicative test for the detection of drugs in saliva, in which he gave a positive result for cocaine, for which he A second sample of oral fluid was obtained and sent to an accredited laboratory to verify this first provisional result, in accordance with current regulations.

The members of the Traffic Sector continued their action by verifying the situation in which this driver was found and detected that he had a temporary suspension of the driving license in force, issued by a Criminal Court of Granada, where it was ordered the search, arrest and entry into prison of this person, for which he was transferred to the official offices of the Civil Guard of Cartagena for the instruction of the corresponding judicial proceedings.

The investigated, to whom two crimes against road safety are attributed, for driving under the influence of toxic drugs and for driving while having his driving license suspended by court ruling, was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court of Cartagena.

The truck involved in the events was immobilized at the disposal of the judicial authority as an instrument of the crime in a parking area of ​​the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena.