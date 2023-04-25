Border Patrol personnel secured nearly 500 migrants on the border between Sonora and Arizona, United States, from various countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Cuba and Mexico.

Among them are 66 minorsaccording to the information shared by the head of the Tucson Sector of the Border Patrol, John R. Modlin.

In a first case, they arrested a contingent of 235 people and shortly after another great group of 241 undocumented further.

Two large groups of migrants, numbering almost half a thousand, were seized in recent days by Border Patrol agents in deserted zones from Sonoyta, Sonora and Lukeville, Arizona.

He explained that both seizures were made at a distance of 40 kilometers northwest of the Arizona town and added that these groups spread over a large rural area, which increases the risk of separation and abandonment.

He stressed that this situation is worrisome since temperatures are approaching 37 degrees Celsius throughout the area.

On the other hand, it reported that four migrants, including two women who were traveling locked in the trunk of a vehicle, were seized by the Border Patrol, after the pursuit of the unit that was manned by two young Americans aged 19 and 21.