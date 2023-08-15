While the Thai authorities are waiting to define whether Daniel Sancho will be sentenced to death, or on the contrary, will appeal to the King to evade his condemnationnew details of the alleged relationship that Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho would have.

Previously, relatives and people close to Arrieta have said that these two men would have been in a relationship for more than a year, although the Spanish chef assured that he had not.

As reported by ‘Bangkok Post’, Arrieta and Sancho would have met through social networks and would have held conversations through these means, after several months they would have met in Spain.

According to their profile records, both would have been in Segovia and one of Arrieta’s dreams was to live in Spain. The same medium assures that the doctor had

He left Sancho 1,000 euros on a credit card so that he could open a restaurant in his country.

Daniel Sancho, escorted by the Thai police in the port of the island Koh Samui, in Thailand.

In his first statements, Daniel Sancho said that his relationship with the doctor was solely sexual and added: “I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy relationship with my girlfriend, has forced me to do things that I would never have done.

Regarding how the events occurred, the Spaniard said that the doctor asked him to have sex but after refusing they had a fight and after a struggle the doctor became unconscious.

These testimonies have created several hypotheses about the relationship that Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta could have, pointing out that it would be ‘Yatching’, according to the psychologist Íngrith Iza in statements to RCN Noticias, this is a “kind of male prostitution” in the than a straight man has sexual relations with another person of the same sex in exchange for money”.

“One thing is the affective sex bond and another thing is sexual orientation. A person can be defined as hetero and have sexual acts with people of the same sex. It is different with whom you have a sexual practice and with whom you establish an affective bond ”, she pointed out.

