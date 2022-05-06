Culiacán, Sinaloa.- He had a family but lived on the streets. The person who yesterday morning was located lifeless in the merchandise unloading area of ​​a Supermarket which is in the area Valley.

This is José Antonio ‘N’, 44 years old. His loved ones came to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo).

José Antonio was a resident of the Aguaruto union, it was said unofficially, that this person had addiction problems, and that he was wandering the streets.

His death was reported around 6:40 a.m. yesterday and when police arrived they realized that they had slit his throat. He was lying on his back with half his body covered in blood.

At the moment the motive for the crime and the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator(s) are unknown.