The players of the Badajoz Sports Club, tenth classified in Group 1 of the First RFEF, on Tuesday denounced “the serious and unsustainable situation” they are experiencing during this season, both economically and in other aspects and for which they asked for “an immediate solution”.

“The players of the first team of the Badajoz Sports Club we want to publicly expose the serious situation that we have been living for months and that, at this point, it becomes unsustainable, “they said in a statement provided by the Spanish Footballers Association (AFE).

The changing room of the Badajoz team warns that “To the non-payment of the payroll a series of circumstances are added that make the day to day very hard” and that “there are colleagues who cannot afford to pay the rent for their home.”

In addition, as listed, those responsible for equipment do not have the cleaning products necessary to wash clothes after training sessions and games, “having to be seen in the extreme of washing it with the gel that the referees leave behind”, and the medical body cannot provide them either “the necessary supplementation” or material.

They also note that “for months” they have not performed an analysis or that they have “the necessary tools for the control and development” of their professional activity, and that there are club workers who have had to “face post-match food expenses while traveling and prepare in their homes the sandwiches for the trips “.

“On the other hand, we want to make public that the squad has made sacrifices since the beginning of the season, always thinking about the good of CD Badajoz and with the aim of collaborating in the resolution of this situation that affects us in the first person,” they underline Players.

In this sense, they gave up the preseason they had been promised, “in exchange for a natural grass training ground” which, instead, “never” have been available to them, and they also complain that the facilities “are suffering. deterioration due to lack of maintenance. ” “The state of the lawn of the New Nursery is getting worse and the fans that support us every Sunday do not deserve to find the stands and services in the conditions they had to see them last Saturday, for reasons of cleanliness and health”, they criticize.

“We do not even know in what conditions we will be able to travel for the dispute of the next game. The commitment of this staff is such that if necessary we would travel in our own vehicles, but that is not a solution even in the medium term. We want to carry out our work, defend the club we represent and we want to do it in decent conditions, “continues the dressing room of the Badajoz.

However, they appreciate “the effort of all the club’s workers” for helping them and “for doing everything possible to move this situation forward.” “And, above all, to the fans, for being there, for encouraging us every Sunday and for being the soul of CD Badajoz”, they emphasize.

“From the beginning we have always informed the property of our concern and those responsible have asked us for patience and discretion, but we consider that we have reached the limit. We pray that an immediate solution be put to the complicated situation of the club, “the statement said.