Mexico.- A few weeks ago, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it will begin to remove the new 20 peso billsbut while that happens there are those who offer these copies in up to more than 450 thousand Mexican pesos.

Despite the fact that it is a fairly old practice, with the rise of social networks and electronic sites, fans of collecting old or rare banknotes and coins have found on platforms such as Free market the perfect place to acquire the rarest pieces.

It was from 2022 when the purchase and sale of banknotes and coins at an overprice it began to become more popular even among mere fans, which encouraged many people to sell their rare copies through different electronic platforms.

And one of these pieces of currency that has increased its value enormously is the 20 Mexican pesos bill and that, precisely, is soon to disappear, since the Bank of Mexico plans to convert it into a currency.

20-peso bill that sells for up to 455,000 pesos

It was on the Mercado Libre ecommerce platform where a netizen began to offer a bill of 20 Mexican pesos in 455 thousand pesosand despite the fact that it may seem like a huge amount to some, below we will tell you what makes it so special.

The commemorative 20 peso bill of the consummation of the Independence of Mexico that is sold in Mercado Libre has the letters AA in your serialthis means that it belongs to the group of the first ones that were elaborated.

They sell more than 455,000 20-peso bills in Mercado Libre/Photo: screenshot

However, it should be noted that the serial is the only notable feature of the 20-peso bill that is sold for up to 455,000 on the most important e-commerce platform in Latin America.

It should be noted that before you buy or sell any bills or coins through an electronic commerce platform, we recommend that you consult an expert on the subject beforehand, to avoid being a victim of some type of fraud, although keep in mind that the series AA and AB will always be the highest value.