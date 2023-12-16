I was going to school. He dressed as his father ordered, according to the tradition of his country of origin, Pakistan. She lived under the “iron control of her movements and clothing,” describes the National Police, about this girl who managed to free in an international operation, baptized Nora. She “was prohibited from any contact with her friends.” In 2022, her situation began to worsen, as she later reported. Her father decided that she had to get married and began to control her even more. To close the circle of incommunication, her stepmother took away her documentation.

In June of this year they took her on a trip to Pakistan, where the father had already arranged a forced marriage with someone she had never met. A wedding that her father had negotiated just a month after arriving in her country of origin. The girl refused. Then, as punishment and to break her will, she was prevented from returning to Spain. She had no documents and no form of income to flee and buy a return plane ticket.

During that period, both her father and stepmother returned to Spain and she was under the supervision of her mother. She remained “against her will”, with only one daily outing of one hour maximum, “always accompanied by her mother”, confirms the Spanish police, who asked for help from Pakistani diplomacy to free and repatriate this kidnapped person. .

Thanks to a complaint from the girl's Spanish environment, the police managed to locate her in Pakistan, contact her and organize a statement by videoconference. “The young woman stated that they lived in Spain with her father and stepmother,” who did not allow her to make even “basic decisions,” the agents summarize in a statement. «After getting permission to study, she was not allowed to interact with anyone, having to go from home to school and vice versa. “She was also forced to dress in a certain way, not even being able to choose her own clothes and her stepmother had withheld her documentation.”

With the collaboration of Pakistani institutions, the Spanish authorities managed to “free the victim” and return him to the country. But she couldn't return to her old home, and an NGO took her in. The next step was resolved with the arrest of the father and stepmother, accused of trafficking in human beings for the purpose of forced marriage. They are at judicial disposal and protection orders were issued so that they do not approach or contact the victim.