A young man was found dead in an electrical auto parts store, in San Cristóbal, municipality of Ecatepecin the Edomex, without so far detainees being reported.

According to the first reports, the body of the young man, reported missing for several days, was inside a dairy, so firefighters went to the site as soon as they received the report.

While municipal police guarded the premises located on Avenida Recursos Hidráulicos, between Chabacanos and Fresnos, in the San Cristóbal neighborhood, while agents of the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) were in charge of the proceedings corresponding to the investigation folder.

While, after two hours of the report of the discovery, experts recovered the body and transferred it to the morgue aboard a funeral service van, without knowing the causes of his death so far.

Meanwhile in Tlalnepantla

During the early hours of this Friday, two private security elements guarding a truck died when attacked by armed individuals, in the municipality of Tlalnepantla.

Reports indicate that after 3:40 a.m. the elements were guarding a van aboard a car on Bulevar Manuel Ávila Camacho, in the La Providencia neighborhood.

While, approximately at the height of Lago de Guadalupe, two vehicles intercepted the security car and fired at the guards who were hit in the chest.

Upon hearing the detonations, the driver of the van fled, so the assailants could not carry out the robbery, while the monitoring center of the private security company notified the authorities when they saw that the unit did not move.

Municipal authorities arrived at the point and confirmed the emergency, requesting paramedics who in turn reported the death, so that, around 8:30 a.m., the car with the bodies of the custodians was removed aboard a tow truck to be presented at the Public ministry of Barrientos.