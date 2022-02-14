Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The corpse of a man was found inside the waters of the Antonio Rosales canal, at the La Higuerita police station, belonging to the Culiacancito syndicate, this Sunday evening in the municipality of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The identity of this person, as well as his characteristics, were not specified due to the decaying state where the body was found.

The report was made around 4:40 p.m. in the irrigation canal that crosses Bellavista and Las Higueritas, in Culiacancito, west of Culiacán, but it was not until after 6:00 p.m. the body was found in the gates of the hydraulic work.

According to information from the authorities, it was residents of that police station who made the discovery of the body and who reported it to 911.

Rescue elements from Culiacán Firefighters went to the place where the body was found, and recovered it from the waters of the Antonio Rosales. The corpse was in an advanced state of decomposition, so it was not possible to know his identity at that time.

staff of the State Attorney General’s Office He went to testify to the discovery and, after completing the expert work, ordered the transfer of the body to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service.