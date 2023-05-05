In the early hours of this Thursday, a cleaning employee of the Hotel Villas de Aragonlocated in the San Juan de Aragon neighborhood in the Gustavo A Madero mayor’s office, in Mexico City, he found the lifeless body of a man.

The woman went to the room that should have been empty, but when she tried to enter, she could not open the door, so she knocked on the door several times without receiving an answer, for which she called the manager.

Given these events, they called 911 and elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC)they went to the property located on the Loreto Fabela Avenue in his corner with 510 streetto carry out the investigations.

Paramedics arrived to provide first aid, but they could do nothing for the man who no longer had vital signs, presumably deceased from a sudden heart attack.