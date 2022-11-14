Chimalhuacán, State of Mexico.- The case of a 5 year old boynamed Carlos Antonio, who was reported kidnapped in ChimalhuacanState of Mexico, took a 180º turn, since, after several days of searching, the minor was found buried in the patio of his own house.

The facts date back to November 9, when the mother of the minor filed a complaint with the authorities for the alleged disappearance of her son. In her statement, Dulce “N” said that she was walking with the minor down a street in the Barrio Xochitento neighborhood, in the municipality of Chimalhuacan, but at a certain moment, some subjects snatched the child from his hand and put him in a car without license plates.

Due to this, the authorities began the corresponding investigations and the Amber Alert was activated to make the search for the child more effective. However, when elements of the Attorney General of the State of MexicoThey went to the property where the minor lived with his mother and stepfather Joel “N”, they noticed that in part of the patio there was disturbed earth.

Noticing this irregularity, the support of experts was requested, and the proceedings began, finding the body of the little boy. carlos antonio. Due to these events, Dulce “N”, the child’s mother, and Joel “N”, the woman’s sentimental partner, were brought before the Public Ministry Agent for their possible relationship with this crime.

The boy murdered in Chimalhuacán was a cousin of “Red Socks”

The small carlos antonio He was the cousin of Lupita, the 4-year-old girl who was found lifeless on Bordo de Xochiaca avenue in 2017, and who was known as “Red Socks” during the search, because that garment was the only characteristic that was known.

The little girl was never registered and her mother did not report her missing. Her body was buried by activists and her identity was learned by some neighbors who recognized her.

The girl’s mother and stepfather were accused of her femicide and are being held in the Neza-Bordo prison.