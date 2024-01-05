You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Argentine National Team.
Argentine National Team.
Unpublished images of the albiceleste clothing.
The Argentine National Team 2024 starts with the great expectation of having a great Copa América in the middle of the year, exhibiting their prestige as world champions in Qatar 2022.
It is the season in which the selected teams debut clothing for this competition, and Argentina leads the way with a new design that is causing a sensation.
A video is spread on social networks showing the which would be Argentina's new jersey for the Copa América.
It is a design that preserves the classic style of the albicelestre team, with blue and white stripes, but with great care in the details.
For example, the shield appears in gold and with the three stars of the three World Cups won by Argentina. Gold is also the symbol of the sports brand. Additionally, the neck is round.
The shirt, although it is not official, is already causing a stir among the followers of the world champion team.
