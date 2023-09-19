Although some may not know it, the world of Dragon Ball is more active than ever, given that through the manga pages the arc in which the Dragon Ball movie is supposed to occur is currently being shown. super hero released last year. However, the previous saga has been somewhat confusing for some of the fans, and that is mainly due to the intervention of a powerful villain, we mean Black Frieza.

As many noticed, this new phase for the emperor of the universe is very broken, since he defeated the star characters in the blink of an eye, and that increase in strength for some came basically out of nowhere. But now it has been revealed how he got the strength that managed to overcome the Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego.

As mentioned, the character went away to resolve his issues after the tournament of power, and upon noticing that there are strong subjects like Jiren scattered throughout the universes, has ended up on a planet that functions as a time room of Kamisama. That is, he has spent 10 Earth days within the point of view of a human, but in reality 10 years of training passed in that place.

Given this explanation, the fans have not been so convinced, mentioning that it is a Deus Ex Makina for the character, and a necessary justification to put him back in the spotlight, implying that they have somehow gotten fed up with him. And in fact, Frieza He has become one of the regular villains of the saga, so logically we will see him fighting in more battles in the future.

Via: F.W.

Editor’s note: That explanation still feels pretty simple and enough to get us out of a jam with narrative inconsistencies. So, now our protagonists will have a new villain to overcome in the following pages, or rather, new/old.