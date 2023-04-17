Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- There is a risk that this year the alterations to the climate caused by the problem of climate change worsensince during the month of April the ocean temperatures have increased to 21.1 degrees Celsius, the highest levels recorded in the last 42 years.

He geophysicist Juan Espinoza Luna He warned of the consequences that could occur in the entity due to this climatic condition.

“This increase in temperature, together with the rest of the effects of climate change, causes more extreme climatic phenomena that we are already seeing, here in our Sinaloa as we have seen these days, heat, cold, drizzle, winds all in less than a week ”, he stressed.

evidence

Espinoza Luna explained that the latest report issued by the Climate Change Institute, from the University of Maine, shows that in this month of April the highest global temperatures of the last 42 years have been recorded in the oceans, with maximums of 21.1 C, which which indicates that we will have the presence of the Niño phenomenon in the Pacific, which is expected to be very intense to extreme.

“In general, it is expected that we will have more drought, colder, hotter. This implies obvious consequences in agricultural activities that, once again, puts our range of food at risk. Changes in the cycles of seasonal products, lower production, shorter harvest and collection time, with more need for water and more phytosanitary products, because the increase in temperature causes pests to be more persistent.