The National Police dismantles a complex criminal network allegedly focused on fraudulently facilitating MOTs of some 5,000 vehicles. The network, which operated between Crevillente (Alicante) and Santomera, supposedly had a “close relationship” with companies that were dedicated to the purchase and sale of vehicles.

The operation lasted several months and was led by the Investigation Group of the Immigration and Borders Brigade of the National Police Station in Elche, with the collaboration of the Crevillente Local Police Corps, as indicated by the National Police in a statement.

At the center of this operation and as the main investigated was an individual residing in Crevillente, who allegedly played a “key role” as an intermediary between companies for the purchase and sale of second-hand and import vehicles, workshops in the area and a Service Station. ITV in Santomera.

His involvement ranged from supervising fraudulent inspections within the ITV station itself to reviewing documents. The man even had connections with owners of private vehicles with deficiencies, whom he charged to obtain a positive result in the vehicle inspection at the station.

During the course of the investigation and towards the first fortnight of June, the agents assigned to the Investigation Group of the Immigration and Border Brigade of Elche focused on the location of one of those investigated vehicles, which had recently passed an alleged Technical Inspection. of Vehicle with favorable result, but fraudulently.

The investigators intercepted the driver of the vehicle and, alleging the visible and obvious poor condition of the vehicle, accompanied the driver to another ITV in the town of Elche, where the vehicle was subject to a small technical inspection. As a result of said inspection, it was concluded that this vehicle had a total of 15 different serious faults, when with only one of them the vehicle should not pass the Inspection.

The investigations carried out by the National Police revealed the alleged “close collaboration” between the main investigator and several vehicle buying and selling companies in Crevillente. These companies acquired for sale vehicles with serious deficiencies or without the necessary documentation for their registration in Spain and subsequent sale, which contributed to the criminal network.

The criminal operational methodology of the main investigator was consolidated over at least two years, during which it is estimated that approximately 5,000 vehicles were fraudulently subjected to favorable inspections, which represented a “potential risk” to road safety. The investigation concluded that some of these vehicles would travel from cities such as Granada, Almería, Valencia or Albacete.

9,000 euros confiscated



The investigation concluded on November 28, with the registration and inspection of one of the stations granted by the Technical Vehicle Inspection in the town of Santomera, as well as two second-hand vehicle buying and selling companies in the town. from Crevillente.

Officers arrested thirteen people, of whom seven were employees of the ITV Station, including technical directors, engineers and specialized technicians. The rest of the detainees were located in different towns such as Molina de Segura, Crevillente and Elche. The detainees, several with criminal records, range in age from 32 to 68 years.

In addition to the arrests, 9,000 euros in cash, documentation linked to the crimes investigated and a license plate cutting machine were seized.

The operation also included inspections of more than 200 vehicles in the buying and selling establishments under investigation, which resulted in the immobilization of some of them by the Crevillent Local Police due to lack of documentation.

Vehicle fault clearing device



The inspection carried out on November 28 at the ITV Station uncovered the “unusual relationship” that the main investigator had with the company, as well as with the managers and workers. During the search, the National Police investigators found a locker that was used exclusively by the main person under investigation, who was not a salaried worker at the station.

Inside the ticket office they found an OBD (On Board Diagnostics) device, which was used to electronically eliminate the failures that the “corrupt vehicles” caused in the complex machinery used in this type of stations and thus be able to continue with the inspection. favorably.

The actions were brought to the attention of the Investigating Court acting as guard in Elche, although some of the detainees were placed at the disposal of the Courts of Murcia and Molina del Segura.

All of the detainees face charges ranging from membership in a criminal organization, crimes against the public Administration, document falsification to crimes against road safety, including fraud against the manager of the investigated workshop.