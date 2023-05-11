A man has been accused of placing a camera in in the luxury cruise ship bathroom Harmony of the Seas, owned by royal caribbeanwith which he recorded more than 150 people, including 40 minors, for which the FBI has intervened to identify the victims.

The San Juan Division of the FBI seeks to identify possible victims of Jeremy Froiaswho was recently accused of video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material.

The FBI warned that the passengers who used the public bathroom at the stern of the upper deck of the harmony between the “Flow Rider” surf simulator and a bar, may have been videotaped by Froias.

It is believed that the recorded videos are mainly in the cruise ship passengers between April 30 and May 1, 2023, who used the bathrooms of the luxury cruiseone of the largest in the world.

The discovery of the camera was made by one of the passengers and he immediately informed the crew, who confiscated the device for security agents on board to inspect.

In the technological object, large amounts of videos were found inside a memory card, which included adults and childrenas reported by The Washington Post.

According to the report, Jeremy Froiasboarded the cruise ship on April 29 for a week-long trip that began in Miami and had stops in different parts of the Caribbean, such as Saint Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas.

Research indicates that Froiasplaced a Wi-Fi camera in one of the main bathrooms of the boat, above the entrance door, in a part of the ceiling that had been removed for repairs.

The recordings first show Froias at the time of hide cameraand when you adjusted it to point towards the toilet.

“In the first instance, you see people going into the bathroom to use the toilet or to change or remove their bathing suits.

"In the first instance, you see people going into the bathroom to use the toilet or to change or remove their bathing suits.

In addition, Froias's chamber captured these individuals in various stages of nudity, including capturing video of their naked genitalia, buttocks, and female breasts," the report completed, broadcast by ABC News.