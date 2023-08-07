But their reckless behavior later exposed them to the authorities, according to the American New York Post.

The newspaper said that the thieves published pictures of the cars and the money they stole on social networks.

She added that the gang, which she described as “insolent”, consisted of 6 people, noting that it specialized in targeting car dealerships, smartphone stores and ATMs.

After being arrested and investigated, the thieves pleaded guilty to more than 200 thefts.

Prosecutors said that judicial authorities had handed down prison sentences against them.

In all, the thieves stole the equivalent of $3 million in items, including 54 cars.

After the thefts took place, the thieves boasted of what they stole on their Instagram accounts, which ultimately constituted evidence against them.

The newspaper said that they were posting the stolen items on their accounts moments after controlling them, which helped the investigators reach them.

In some cases, they would steal cars and wait for the police to arrive after they received a report of the theft.

Upon their arrival, the thieves drive off the stolen cars at high speed, forcing the police into dangerous chases like those in the movies.

And the authorities in New York launched an investigation that lasted 13 months, during which a special task force was formed called “Operation Red Line” because of the high speeds used by these thieves.