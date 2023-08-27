The Comisiones Obreras union denounces that the new trainee agents of the San Javier Local Police are providing services on the street and performing the job “without having completed the practical phase of the course at the Regional Police Academy, a course that is necessary finalize to obtain the status of career civil servant”.

Likewise, from CC OO they describe this decision as “little responsible”, since the trainee agents carry out services on the street “without completing the second phase of the selective course in the academy and do not have the necessary knowledge to carry out their functions as a security agent.” Local Police in full.

The organization points out that trainee police officers must be accompanied at all times by veteran agents, which, it says, poses an extreme risk to the police themselves and the agents under their charge. “We know that trainee agents are being used to cover ordinary patrols in San Javier, La Ribera or La Manga. Likewise, with the approval of the temporary Police headquarters, these agents are employed as another member of the staff, even knowing that they do not carry a weapon and can seriously jeopardize the actions of the police officer who is forming patrol with them. emphasizes the trade union center.

For her part, the Councilor for the Local Police, Sanctions, Markets and Celebrations of San Javier, María del Alba Sánchez, told LA VERDAD that she is not aware that any complaint has been registered and that “the ordered guidelines establish that an agent in practices must be accompanied by two police officers or a sub-inspector, but never on operational patrol. Although she believes that the protocol has been respected, Del Alba assures that she will meet with the Police headquarters to find out if there has been a case and, if so, take measures to “rectify it as quickly as possible.”