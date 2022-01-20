A resident of Nueva Condomina, next to a pile of plastic and waste; in the background, one of the towers. Garbage bags and other waste, next to a lot.

Sunken cobblestones, accumulation of rubbish in streets and in entrances to abandoned garages, absent containers during the first nine years of construction of the Nueva Condomina urbanization, illegal races… The more than 400 families who occupy, especially for three years, the Torres de Nueva Condomina and Terrazas Green buildings in this new area in the north of Murcia.

They affirm that many of the services they now receive from the City Council have had to “fight” directly. “For example, they placed containers in the urbanization in 2016, although there were already some families living since 2008 and because the neighbors claimed it.” While they did not have them, they moved the bags to the nearest containers in their cars, the president of the Torres de Nueva Condomina Golf community of owners, Ana Echeverry, explained yesterday.

For this reason, they consider “an injustice” that now the urbanizing entity and the City Council demand payment (retroactively and since 2008) of more than 160,000 euros for “legal expenses and spills for improvements in the urbanization that have almost never been done ». Especially taking into account, he said, that from 2008 to 2018 the entity “has not wanted to know anything about these communities, nor have they ever been summoned for anything, nor have they received minutes of any kind… They simply did not exist.”

The two towers reached 100% occupancy, especially as of 2017; a year later Echeverry purchased his home. “I have had to pay the expenses since 2008, despite the fact that I have not lived here, and in the deed there is no mention of the entity or the obligations that derive from its belonging.”

The order of the City Council is executive as of February 5, and if the debt is not paid, the accounts will be seized, he added. This will mean that “we will not be able to pay the suppliers for the elevator, electricity, water, cleaning… We feel helpless,” he concluded.