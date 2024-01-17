The novel 'Super Ada', starring Maricarmen Marin, premiered last Monday on América Televisión and led the ratings in prime time. However, the new production is already receiving criticism from viewers, especially those born in the jungle, who expressed their anger towards a character in the series.

This is the role played by actress Virna Flores, who plays the villain Bárbara. On social networks, users claimed that the way he uses the accent is an exaggerated representation of the people who live in the jungle.

What criticism has 'Súper Ada' received for the jungle character of Virna Flores?

The user of TikTok identified with the account @nerbithngm, uploaded a video to her social network in which she assured that the way of speaking of the character played by Virna Flores It's completely exaggerated and horrible.

“How ugly this girl speaks, I don't know why they gave her that character. It's very exaggerated, we in the jungle don't talk like that. I don't think so, it's exaggerated, he's speaking horribly. “How ugly.” The clip is about to reach 350,000 views and many users were against and in favor of the topic.

On the other hand, on “We women of the jungle do not speak nor are we what they try to 'represent'.”

What did Virna Flores say about Bárbara's character in 'Super Ada'?

“Adapting jungle slang is constant work, day by day. I have companions who are from the jungle and they help me a lot. I hope our jungle people take it well and with all the love that I am doing because I love the jungle people, they are happy, colorful and live in the moment,” Virna Flores told América Televisión days before. of the premiere of 'Super Ada'.

Likewise, the actress, who has been married for 26 years to fellow actor Ismael La Rosa, revealed that it was her idea to incorporate the Amazonian accent into the character of Bárbara, since she considered that she had the necessary qualities to do so.

