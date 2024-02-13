The Argentine singer and songwriter Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, known artistically as cazzuthe “Nena Trampa”, published an adorable video of her little girl in the stories of her Instagram account daughter Intiwho was born in September of last year, the result of her love relationship with the Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal. After said publication, both she and the interpreter of the Mexican Regional, They have received criticism for, supposedly, having tattooed the five-month-old baby.

In the video we see Inti lying on a bed and moving her legs. Social media users noticed that the baby had something on her right leg; It is an adhesive bandage, however, several people believed it was a temporary tattoo that his parents Cazzu and Christian Nodal had given him.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Some social media users, convinced that it was a tattoo, criticized the singers Christian Nodal and Cazzu, calling them irresponsible parents.. “How irresponsible to put a tattoo on a baby's skin”, “she is not an animal to be marked, she is a baby, wait for her to be older and decide”, “poor girl, what parents touched her”, “I want to think that it is a sticker tattoo” and other comments about it.

Another user let people know that they were criticizing Cazzu and Nodal for, supposedly, having given a tattoo to his daughter Inti, that babies usually receive their first vaccines on their little legs, “what stupid people, who don't see that it's a band-aid because they got the vaccine.”

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that before the birth of his daughter Intithe singer-songwriter Christian Nodal, originally from Caborca, Sonora, began a treatment to remove several tattoos from his face. In an interview for the Colombian television program “I know everything,” He mentioned that his daughter had to know his clean face. “The point of tattoos is more than anything that I want to look clean, I really like my tattoos, I love my tattoos, I would like my daughter to know me, know my face, do you understand me? A very personal stage has already passed, always “I do what comes from my heart and thank God the tattoos are erased.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp