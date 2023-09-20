This week the rumors about the next console Nintendo have been minimal, and that is precisely because everything has come to the attention of Microsoft with its leaked emails in which there are interesting statements. However, the spotlight has returned slightly to the house of Mariosince they would have already confirmed what the first game will be for the successor of switch.

Specifically, the information comes from the company known as Dangen Entertainmentwho were planning to release their game called Exit Veil, and until today it did not have a date for a specific reason. It would originally be released in these years for switchsomething that has had to be canceled but not in terms of definitive launch, but rather they will wait for Nintendo release more powerful hardware.

That means that they would currently be confirming the existence of the next console and at the same time saying that it will be one of the first games to arrive, although this could change and be launched months later on the currently mysterious device. The reasons were not very specific either, but it may be a marketing issue, since joining a new device can lead to large sales in the launch catalog.

For those who do not have Exit Veil on your radar, this is an occult role-playing game that will carry a promising aesthetic for fans of this type of theme. Although we should not be guided by this concept, since the gameplay is more aimed at being a card title. That means that users should take a look at trailers beforehand to see if it will be worth it in the end according to their tastes.

For now, it will be a matter of waiting a little to find out about this new console.

Via: Nintendo Universe

Editor’s note: It is incredible to know that little by little the mysteries of the Japanese company’s next console are being revealed. However, it is impossible to know with certainty when they will release an important advance.