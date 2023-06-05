1993 was the year that Disney premiered ‘hocus pocus‘, one of his most successful and well-known films, as well as being a classic to watch on Halloween. 29 years later, in 2022, its second part was released, bringing back its original protagonists and causing great fury among fans of the story.

Quite nostalgia was lived in 2022 when in Disney+ the second part of ‘Hocus Pocus’ premiered and according to Sean Baileythe president of production for Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, his third part is already in production.

The Sanderson sisters; Winifred, Sarah and Mary, will return this 2023 for a new chapter in its history, although it would be the end of this, since there had been talk about making said title a trilogy.

They confirm that ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in production for Disney +

“Yes. ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is happening,” Bailey said when asked about the new Disney movie. So far there is no more information about the third installment of the witch movie, but it is expected to be released this year before Halloween through Disney +.

In 2022, there was unparalleled nostalgia with the premiere of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ due to the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy with their respective characters. And the door was left open for its third part with a post-credits scene that excited its fans too much.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp