A few months ago the last game of the franchise of call of duty, same that fulfills being a total reimagination of Modern Warfare II, with highly notable changes. The most curious thing is that his campaign takes place in a fictitious town in Mexicoand now players are making comparisons directly to the news of the day.

There is currently a serious situation in the state of sinaloa, since they have caught a prominent figure from that part of the country, and that unleashed chaos involving civilian armed forces against the military. This the fans of CODE They have taken it as a point of comparison, and have already given their comments on social networks as Twitter.

Here some reactions:

“Call of Duty”:

For those who say that Culiacán became a live action of Modern Warfare II. pic.twitter.com/H8epefQslN — Why is it Trend? (@porktendencia) January 5, 2023

The new Call of Duty map in Sinaloa pic.twitter.com/wsCOrM725B — Rodrigo Guzmán (@Akil3s_Baeza) January 5, 2023

Forza Horizon 5 feat. Call of Duty. It’s Microsoft’s fault https://t.co/pa3Cbq7PpL — ALVES 🐊 (@AlvesJuzgado) January 5, 2023

@lopezobrador_ Thanks for part 2 of Culiacanazo, I hope part 3 comes out soon, or maybe not, hopefully @Activision I got a call of duty out of this. pic.twitter.com/5aTulXITSX —SnowSnording (@Rexv74449843) January 5, 2023

Only Call of Duty dared for many years to show the reality of our country…😑 pic.twitter.com/cZvtzGpkzi — ★·.·´HeChIzErO`·.·★  (@Hechizero_38) January 5, 2023

Remember that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Something characteristic of this country is that things are taken with irony, all to lessen the impact of such strong news that is given. Taking COD as the point of comparison is perhaps something that could have been a coincidence.