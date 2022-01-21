Angostura, Sinaloa.- Due to their tireless work and love for the coastal municipality, Angostura authorities celebrated the 69th anniversary of the departure of Macario Gaxiola Urias, with a civic event and a floral offering, since it was a well-known general, who entered the revolutionary movement when he was only 25 years old, with the intention of combating huertismo.

And he was also Governor of Sinaloa, Director of the Islas Marías Campus, Senator of the Republic for Sinaloa, and these were his positions that stand out in his history, and for which he is an important part of the Angostura’s history.

In his message, the municipal mayor, Miguel Angel Angulo, recognized the trajectory of the great character that was Macario Gaxiola, so much so that he pointed out that he is a source of pride for all Angosturenses, as well as Elias Mascareño, Jacinto Castro, fellow fighters of the honoree.

“Speaking of the military and political work of General Macario Gaxiola, is without a doubt referring to the man from Angostura who represents us with great dignity throughout history,” he said proudly.

He stressed that Macario Gaxiola was a fighter and that despite the difficulties he never limited himself and continued to stand up in search of the best for his country, so much so that despite being injured on one occasion in an arm and a leg, he continued climbing and did not step back and for this reason it is relevant to remember his walk.