Season 4 of “Too hot to handle” came to an end and Flavia Laos he failed to win the $200,000 offered by the reality show available on Netflix. However, beyond her defeat, the Peruvian actress also had an uncomfortable moment in “Playing with Fire” when he found out that Creed Mckinnon (his partner) he had been unfaithful with the influencer Imogen Ewan, who was hardly outraged with the attitude of the Australian model. But this news brought dire consequences for the contestant, leaving for a tense night for this ill-fated love triangle.

As if that were not enough, the unfortunate revelation was given in front of the other contest participants. mckinnon was fully exposed and was removed for not having been honest in front of the jury and other colleagues. Laos, for its part, was affected by what happened: “He hurt me, I feel disappointed. Creed played with fire and got his hand burned.” pointed out the limeña.