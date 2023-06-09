They capture one of the barras bravas who attacked a bus with Universitario fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Captured for assaulting University fans
Bogotá Government Secretariat
Captured for attacking University fans
The Peruvian club spoke about the aggression suffered by its fans in Bogotá.
The match between Santa Fe and Universitario, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was marred by the attack suffered by several Peruvian fans from the local team’s barra brava.
Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans. Some of them ended up injured.
🚨 THE LATEST: Various attacks by Santa Fe fans 🇨🇴 against the buses and fans of Universitario 🇵🇪 prior to the Copa Sudamericana match.
👉 An audio is circulating on the networks in which they affirm that there are several injured cream fans who are being… pic.twitter.com/XqD3lvoeWA
— Matías Burga (@MatiasBurga) June 9, 2023
The Secretary of Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez, announced that one of the attackers was identified thanks to the security cameras and was captured by the Police.
The fan will be prosecuted and access to the El Campín stadium will be prohibited for five years.
Thanks to the reaction @PoliceBogota one of the alleged criminals who attacked the fans of Universitario de Peru was captured
It will be criminally prosecuted and sanctioned with a ban from entering the stadium of up to 5 years
With cameras they look for other responsible pic.twitter.com/sXJY4GsKEM
— Felipe Jiménez Angel 👍 (@felipeangell) June 9, 2023
Earlier, the University Sports Club ruled on the attack suffered by its fans. Its managers contacted the Peruvian consul in Bogotá to pay attention to one of the injured, who was transferred to the San José Infantil Hospital.
SPORTS
