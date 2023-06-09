They capture one of the barras bravas who attacked a bus with Universitario fans

The match between Santa Fe and Universitario, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was marred by the attack suffered by several Peruvian fans from the local team’s barra brava.

Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans. Some of them ended up injured.

Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans.

The Secretary of Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez, announced that one of the attackers was identified thanks to the security cameras and was captured by the Police.

The fan will be prosecuted and access to the El Campín stadium will be prohibited for five years.

The fan will be prosecuted and access to the El Campín stadium will be prohibited for five years.

Earlier, the University Sports Club ruled on the attack suffered by its fans. Its managers contacted the Peruvian consul in Bogotá to pay attention to one of the injured, who was transferred to the San José Infantil Hospital.

