Friday, June 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They capture one of the barras bravas who attacked a bus with Universitario fans

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
0
They capture one of the barras bravas who attacked a bus with Universitario fans


close

Captured for assaulting University fans

Captured for assaulting University fans

Photo:

Bogotá Government Secretariat

Captured for attacking University fans

The Peruvian club spoke about the aggression suffered by its fans in Bogotá.

The match between Santa Fe and Universitario, on the fifth day of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, was marred by the attack suffered by several Peruvian fans from the local team’s barra brava.

Several videos circulated on social networks in which Santa Fe fans are seen attacking the buses that transported visiting fans. Some of them ended up injured.

The Secretary of Government of Bogotá, Felipe Jiménez, announced that one of the attackers was identified thanks to the security cameras and was captured by the Police.

See also  Alfredo Arias, analysis and farewell: "I hope I can return to Santa Fe one day"

The fan will be prosecuted and access to the El Campín stadium will be prohibited for five years.

Earlier, the University Sports Club ruled on the attack suffered by its fans. Its managers contacted the Peruvian consul in Bogotá to pay attention to one of the injured, who was transferred to the San José Infantil Hospital.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#capture #barras #bravas #attacked #bus #Universitario #fans

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Beware of free trial promotions! Prophecy alerts you

Beware of free trial promotions! Prophecy alerts you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result