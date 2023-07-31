Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

They capture a couple of tourists having sex on a bus in England

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World
0
They capture a couple of tourists having sex on a bus in England

Close


Close

London

Walking through the city is discovering monuments and buildings that mark its history.

Walking through the city is discovering monuments and buildings that mark its history.

The video quickly went viral on social media.

England It is one of the most visited countries in the world and in one of its best moments it received close to six million tourists (2021), ranking 22nd in the world.​

When receiving visitors from all over the world, various curious events can occur, but one of them occurred recently when A tourist couple was caught having sex in Birmingham.

The uncomfortable moment was witnessed by a group of people who were somewhat far from the space in which the two subjects were and that is that they were inside a bus.

You can read: Storms leave some 200,000 people without electricity in the US capital.

After it went viral, All kinds of comments were published on social networks about the awkward moment. Most showing a clear disapproval of this type of action in public.

A similar event recently also became a trend in Guayaquil by capturing a couple having sex on the cable car.

The young people who were filmed appeared, revealed the drama they are facing and, in the company of a recognized lawyer from Ecuador, announced drastic measures to repair his name.

See also  Ligurian motorways, traffic forecasts for Saturday 1st January and the real-time situation

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#capture #couple #tourists #sex #bus #England

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Air raid alert canceled throughout Ukraine

Air raid alert canceled throughout Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result