They capture a couple of tourists having sex on a bus in England

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Walking through the city is discovering monuments and buildings that mark its history.
Walking through the city is discovering monuments and buildings that mark its history.
The video quickly went viral on social media.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
England It is one of the most visited countries in the world and in one of its best moments it received close to six million tourists (2021), ranking 22nd in the world.
When receiving visitors from all over the world, various curious events can occur, but one of them occurred recently when A tourist couple was caught having sex in Birmingham.
The uncomfortable moment was witnessed by a group of people who were somewhat far from the space in which the two subjects were and that is that they were inside a bus.
You can read: Storms leave some 200,000 people without electricity in the US capital.
After it went viral, All kinds of comments were published on social networks about the awkward moment. Most showing a clear disapproval of this type of action in public.
A similar event recently also became a trend in Guayaquil by capturing a couple having sex on the cable car.
The young people who were filmed appeared, revealed the drama they are facing and, in the company of a recognized lawyer from Ecuador, announced drastic measures to repair his name.
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#capture #couple #tourists #sex #bus #England
Leave a Reply