They capture a couple of tourists having sex on a bus in England

England It is one of the most visited countries in the world and in one of its best moments it received close to six million tourists (2021), ranking 22nd in the world.​

When receiving visitors from all over the world, various curious events can occur, but one of them occurred recently when A tourist couple was caught having sex in Birmingham.

The uncomfortable moment was witnessed by a group of people who were somewhat far from the space in which the two subjects were and that is that they were inside a bus.

You can read: Storms leave some 200,000 people without electricity in the US capital.

After it went viral, All kinds of comments were published on social networks about the awkward moment. Most showing a clear disapproval of this type of action in public.

A similar event recently also became a trend in Guayaquil by capturing a couple having sex on the cable car.

The young people who were filmed appeared, revealed the drama they are facing and, in the company of a recognized lawyer from Ecuador, announced drastic measures to repair his name.

You can also read: