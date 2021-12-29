AT Madrid Wednesday 29 December 2021, 11:52



The increase in infections caused by omicron has led to changes in all protocols, as well as new restrictions in some Communities. For this reason, the Government has convened on January 4 in La Moncloa an intersectoral meeting of the Ministers of Health, Education and Universities with the respective councilors of the autonomous communities with a view to analyzing how the return to school will be, scheduled for 10 from January.

Except for surprise, it is not foreseen that the start of classes will be delayed or to change the current sanitary protocol, although it is not ruled out that some change in the prevention regulations at school will end up. Thus, the ratio of students per classroom will not be reduced and the use of masks, ventilation and bubble groups in younger students could be reinforced.

Although the vaccination of children between 5 and 12 years of age has been carried out for two weeks, the Government considers that, despite the rebound in outbreaks registered in the last weeks of the year, the global incidence remains very low and is concentrated in the colleges.