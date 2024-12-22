Valencia’s draw against Alavés this Sunday at Mestalla has unleashed the anger of a sector of the Valencian fans. Specifically, the Libertad VCF platform has asked to repeat the initiative of emptying the stadium and protesting at the doors in the match on January 3, against Real Madrid.

This is a movement that the same structure has already promoted on several occasions, highlighting the last day of the 21/22 campaign, in which, before, during and after the match against Celta, thousands of followers of the Valencian team protested on Sweden Avenue and the surrounding area of ​​Mestalla against Meriton Holdings, the company that owns the club. In May 2024, the situation was repeated in the confrontation against Girona.

“We will not be accomplices of those who are destroying our club”assured Libertad VCF, pointing directly to Peter Lim, multiple managers and several politicians of the Popular Party who hold public positions in the City Council and the Generalitat Valenciana.

“Valencia CF’s situation has reached a critical and terminal point. Peter Lim and his accomplices here in Valencia have led our club to sporting, economic and social ruin.. As an association committed to the future of our team, we cannot look away. It is our historical obligation to raise our voices and act“, explained the platform through a statement.

“Fans, this fight is unequal. We are alone. But we will not remain silent. Let’s empty Mestalla to denounce its looting and show them that we are not going to allow them to destroy the identity and future of our club to enrich themselves even more. Let’s not be silent accomplices. Next January 3, for Valencia CF, for its history and for trying to give it a future, let’s empty Mestalla“, categorized the group.