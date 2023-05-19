Nicolás “N”, alias “El Nico”, and Gabriela “N” were arrested in Ixtapaluca, State of Mexico, after being charged with the murder of their 3-year-old son.

Investigations indicate that on May 3, Gabriela “N”, 23 years old, “El Nico”, 27, and the child arrived at their home, in the Centro neighborhood, Chicoloapan municipality. Before entering, presumably the woman insulted the minor and then the stepfather kicked and shook him.

According to official reports, inside the house, the mother picked up the child, but he fell to the floor, which caused him to remain motionless. Later, the couple took the boy to a hospital in Nezahualcóyotl, where he died.

Elements of the Investigation Police of the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor for the Eastern Zone, Grupo Texcoco-Chimalhuacán, of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), in coordination with the Commission for Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO). of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) completed the arrest warrant.

Later they were admitted tol Doctor Alfonso Quiroz Cuarón Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Centerin Texcoco, State of Mexico.

In 2022, 1,206 murders of girls, boys and adolescents were registered in Mexico, of which 277 were feminicides and intentional homicides of girls and adolescent women, while 929 corresponded to intentional homicides of men.

The foregoing meant that between 2021 and 2022, the murders of children and adolescents in the country increasedn 1.3%, going from 1,190 murders of people between the ages of 0 and 17 to 1,206.

During the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (from January 2019 to December 2022), there have been 4,769 murders of people between the ages of 0 and 17 in the country, being 1,132 of these femicides and intentional homicides of adolescent girls and women and 3,637 intentional homicides of men.