The current Town Hall, with its five floors, has become too small. The government team, however, is already paving the way to solve this problem. In 2021, a building on Clemente Gosálvez Street, which borders the interior of the block with the current headquarters of the City Council, was already purchased for 621,000 euros. However, it is still pending what can be done with the old Town Hall.

The historic building was used until the beginning of the last decade as the Urban Planning headquarters. Since then, it has remained tightly closed. The reason is none other than, as LA TRUTH has learned, that there is a technical report that advises against its use under current conditions.

The building, among other defects, presents aluminosis, a building disease also known as concrete fever, which manifests itself especially in the joists of the slabs, by which the concrete used loses its properties, becoming less resistant and more porous, endangering the stability of the building. In this sense, it has also been detected that part of the soil on the first floor is giving way over time.

For all this, the General Plan plans to demolish the interior while respecting the façade. Likewise, some plants could be won, as long as the original aesthetics are respected. In this sense, the City Council is studying including an item for drafting the rehabilitation project for the next budgets. The current ones are carried over from last year.

That, even so, has not prevented the City Council in recent years from trying to give it the most presentable appearance possible. Even more so when important dates such as Christmas and the patron saint festivities approach, when the surroundings of the Plaza de la Constitución appear crowded with people. Without going any further, these days the workers are giving the façade a coat of paint so that it looks as good as possible for the upcoming holidays.

Built in the 1930s



The old Town Hall building is one of the few historic buildings left in the Plaza de la Constitución next to the Church of the Inmaculada. It was erected in the 1930s. The plot has 233 square meters of surface and 554 built

Regarding the other Clemente Gosálvez building, it is still a mystery what its final function will be and what services could be moved there. One of them could be Census and Statistics, for whose offices the City Council is paying the bills with omission of the intervening function, as the rental contract has expired.

For now, the company drafting the project, Xúquer Engineering and Architecture, has valued the intervention at 577,000 euros. The building has a ground floor and three floors and the technicians asked the writing team to, in addition to rehabilitating the current building, design a new attic.