If there is a football rule that generates controversy, it is offside. There have been many changes throughout history, but we are one step away from approving a modification that would revolutionize competition.

After the analyzes of the Fifa, The highest governing body of football has approved the change, but the endorsement of the IFAB, which is in charge of general regulation.

What changes

The creator is Arsene Wengerwho is in charge of carrying out these analyzes after his departure from the bank of the Arsenal already a few years ago.

The DT warns that what the current laws do is favor defenders and not forwards and, on the contrary, that takes away from the spectacle.

He proposes eliminating millimeter off-limits and that the rule is only applied by referees when the player surpasses his rival by one length.

Wenger has been working on this change for two years and everything indicates that he is on the right track. So much so that the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, has accepted the new rule, which is tested in matches in the children's categories.