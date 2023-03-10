The industrialists of the mass and the tortilla in Los Mochis increased the tortilla price per kilo under the justification of the increases in inputs, especially flour, which was the drop that spilled the camel’s back.

The numbers no longer add up to have any utility. The situation of the sector was exposed by the businessman Lorenzo Garza: either we raise it or we close the businesses. And they raised him, up to five pesos, so the kilo is sold at 27 pesos. They are not all, because others raised one or two pesos.

Be that as it may, the increase is a hard blow to the family economy, to the poorest. And it is that the tortilla is the main daily food of the most needy families. In reality, these are defenseless because the price is not regulated by anyone.

The government does not interfere. The rise of the omelette It is one of the products in the basic basket and faithfully reflects the impact of inflation.