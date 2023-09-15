The developer Robotality and the editor Chucklefish have announced that Wargroove 2 will be released next month. More specifically, the sequel will come to switch and PC on October 5, just a few months before the fourth anniversary of the first wargroove.

Chucklefish announced the release date of Wargroove 2 during the NintendoDirect today, along with a new trailer showcasing more of the game’s beautiful pixel art and challenging turn-based combat. It also highlighted new commanders to control, a new playable faction in Wargroove 2 and the sequel’s three intertwined campaigns. As you can see, this new trailer reveals the Faahri Republic, which Chucklefish describe how

“a nation of curious rodents that have arrived in Aurania on an academic expedition.” “What the Faahri Republic lacks in military experience, it more than makes up for in academic theory,” a press release says. “Equipped with mysterious crystal technology, commanders Lytra, Pistil, and Rhomb must work together to seek information for their mysterious benefactors.”

Elsewhere in the press release, Chucklefish mentions that Wargroove 2 introduces new recruits and experienced war dogs to control alongside the game’s new commanders. You can also power up those commanders with a newly updated Groove system. Once you have completed the three campaign plots of Wargroove 2you can fight with or against friends in cooperative and multiplayer modes, both locally and online, with up to three other players.

Pre-sales for Wargroove 2 are now available in PC and switch. In Steam and in online stores Nintendo In Europe and North America, the game currently costs $182.39 Mexican pesos, which enjoys a 20% discount.

Wargroove 2 will come to switch and PC next month on October 5th.

Via: Nintendo of America