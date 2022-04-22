Body found in tank

Nuevo León.- The uncertainty could end this Thursday night, after the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León reported the discovery of a body in a property near the Nueva Castilla Motel that could correspond to the young Debanhi Susana Escobar who was reported missing on April 9.

Disappearance of Debanhi

It was last Friday, April 8, when Debanhí Susana, 18 years old, went to a party with her friends in a country house in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, the party lasted until early Saturday morning. Being that day the last moment in which she was seen since supposedly who was going to pick her up (trusted taxi), for unknown reasons, left her abandoned on the road, the only proof being a photograph in which she is seen alone in the street

After this event, the last image of Debanhí went viral at the national level and with it began an intense search led by the young woman’s parents, Mario Escobar and Dolores Bazaldúa in coordination with the authorities and various commissions and groups of the disappeared.

The days continued and the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León followed the trail of Debanhi who was captured by a transport company called “AlCOSA”, where he allegedly entered but did not return, according to the young woman’s father, Mario Escobar. .

Although the first searches of buildings and properties gave negative results, all this investigation helped to bridge the gap from the last place where Debanhí was seen. It was thus that the investigations were directed to the Hotel Nueva Castilla.

Tonight the Attorney General of Nuevo León confirmed the discovery of a body on land near the place of the disappearance of the young Debanhi.

The body was located inside an abandoned cistern and so far authorities are carrying out actions to recover the body with the support of Civil Protection, this due to the presence of water and the depth that means a technical difficulty.

Authorities confirm discovery of a body

Although so far they have not carried out DNA tests on the body, they found. National media have reported that sources close to the case have confirmed that the clothing of the victim found corresponds to the one the girl was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Meanwhile, the news agency “El Norte” has confirmed that unofficially it is said that the body found in the cistern near the Nueva Castilla Motel corresponds to that of the young Debanhí Escobar who has been missing since April 9. However, it will be the authorities who, through the DNA test, will confirm if she is the young woman.