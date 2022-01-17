Even if Xbox GamePass It is one of the best services at the moment, it is not the optimal option to have a library of permanent games, since third party titles, sooner or later, will have to leave this platform. It is so A list of games leaving Game Pass in the near future was recently leaked.

Through the Microsoft Store application on PC, users have realized that some Game Pass games already have the 20% discount that usually appears when a title is about to leave the service, and they have a specific date. for your departure from service. Some of these, like Yakuza 3 Remastered, will no longer be available at the end of the month, while others, like Dragon Quest XI, will be available to players until next year.

Here is the list that has been found so far:

–Yakuza 3 Remastered (Windows) – January 31, 2022

–Yakuza 4 Remastered (Windows) – January 31, 2022

–Yakuza 5 Remastered (Windows) – January 31, 2022

–A Plague Tale: Innocence (Windows) – February 1, 2022

–Control (Windows) – February 1, 2022

–The Medium – February 1, 2022

–Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (Windows) – February 16, 2022

–Alien: Isolation (Windows) – March 1, 2022

–Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Windows) – April 1, 2022

–Octopath Traveler – April 1, 2022

–Outriders – April 1, 2022

–Dragon Quest Builders 2 – May 1, 2022

–Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Windows) – May 16, 2022

–Yakuza: Like a Dragon – June 16, 2022

–Dark Alliance – July 7, 2022

–Children of Morta – July 16, 2022

–Hades – August 16, 2022

–Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – September 1, 2022

–final fantasy xiii (Windows) – September 1, 2022

–Back 4 Blood – October 16, 2022

–stardew valley (Windows) – December 1, 2022

–Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Windows) – December 1, 2022

– Overcooked! two (Windows) – December 16, 2022

–Among Us – December 16, 2022

–Outer Wilds – January 1, 2023

–Gorogoa – January 1, 2023

–Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – January 1, 2023

–scarlet nexus – January 1, 2023

–injustice 2 (Windows) – January 16, 2023

However, other games, like Dead CellsThey do not have a withdrawal date. so they will be available on Game Pass for an indefinite time. Although this information comes from the Microsoft Store app, none of these dates have been confirmed.

Considering that in the next few days we will have more details about the games that will arrive and leave the service, It’s only a matter of time before we have clear information about the future of Xbox Game Pass. On related topics, the trilogy of Hitman It’s coming to Game Pass this week. Similarly, Xbox has revealed why they changed the name of this service on PC.

Editor’s note:

While it was obvious that we would eventually have to say goodbye to these games, the leak makes it clear that no third party title will be available forever on Game Pass. It’s part of the process, and we shouldn’t get angry at the end of the day.

Via: trueachievements