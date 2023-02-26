Not only shops in Amsterdam that sell T-shirts with a print of a certain type of plant earn nice money from visitors from abroad. The government also earns a nice profit from visitors from across the border. Last year, 874,539 traffic fines were issued in the Netherlands to cars with a foreign license plate. Curious which nationalities drive the most fines?

These figures therefore concern cars with a foreign number plate. We do not know the actual nationality of the driver. In 2022, the number of fines sent abroad will grow by more than 90,000 fines compared to 2021. The Public Prosecution Service believes that this ‘probably can be explained [is] because more people have visited our country again after the corona crisis.

Ten percent of all traffic fines go abroad

About ten percent of all fines issued in the Netherlands go to a car with a foreign license plate. Of these, 93 percent is a speeding fine. For cars with a Dutch license plate, 80 percent of the fines are for speeding. Other fines are, for example, for driving through a red light or parking illegally. These are the ten nationalities with the most fines.

These nationalities drive the most fines in the Netherlands

01. Netherlands – 7,278,504 Fines

02. Germany –312,848 fines

03. Belgium – 234,055 Fines

04. Poland – 93,088 fines

05. France – 72,640 Fines

06. Romania – 35,459 fines

07. Spain – 23,245 Fines

08. Luxembourg – 11,191 fines

09. Italy – 9,250 fines

10. Lithuania – 8,259 fines