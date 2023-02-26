Not only shops in Amsterdam that sell T-shirts with a print of a certain type of plant earn nice money from visitors from abroad. The government also earns a nice profit from visitors from across the border. Last year, 874,539 traffic fines were issued in the Netherlands to cars with a foreign license plate. Curious which nationalities drive the most fines?
These figures therefore concern cars with a foreign number plate. We do not know the actual nationality of the driver. In 2022, the number of fines sent abroad will grow by more than 90,000 fines compared to 2021. The Public Prosecution Service believes that this ‘probably can be explained [is] because more people have visited our country again after the corona crisis.
Ten percent of all traffic fines go abroad
About ten percent of all fines issued in the Netherlands go to a car with a foreign license plate. Of these, 93 percent is a speeding fine. For cars with a Dutch license plate, 80 percent of the fines are for speeding. Other fines are, for example, for driving through a red light or parking illegally. These are the ten nationalities with the most fines.
These nationalities drive the most fines in the Netherlands
01. Netherlands – 7,278,504 Fines
02. Germany –312,848 fines
03. Belgium – 234,055 Fines
04. Poland – 93,088 fines
05. France – 72,640 Fines
06. Romania – 35,459 fines
07. Spain – 23,245 Fines
08. Luxembourg – 11,191 fines
09. Italy – 9,250 fines
10. Lithuania – 8,259 fines
