If last October the average retirement pension set a new record reaching 1,257.9 euros, now that escalation continues to increase. In 2021, the payroll of retirees did not exceed 1,200 euros on average; at the end of last year it increased by almost 65 euros more; and now it continues to skyrocket with a rise of 8.5% for this 2023. In other words, retirees will receive more than 100 additional euros per month, so the average benefit rises to 1,365 euros. Naturally, the amount of the maximum retirement pension also rises, which in 2023 stands at 3,058 euros per month.

From the Government they explain this increase due to the increase in the budget item collected for 2023, and the revaluation of benefits with the Consumer Price Index, which occurs in accordance with the average inflation registered during the previous 12 months. Pensioners will see their pockets somewhat relieved in this way to face the increasing rise in prices that Spain has been dragging along for months and that makes it difficult for many people to make ends meet. The increase in costs affects all aspects of life, with special emphasis on a basic good such as the shopping basket. Many people have been affected to acquire the necessary food, to the point that the Government has prepared a ‘food check’ for vulnerable families.

This measure is one more of those that the Government proposes to face the economic difficulties of inflation, which it also intends to alleviate with this increase in pensions. In addition, it must be taken into account that this increase varies and there are strong differences by regimes. It is observed that the highest are those of the new retirees of the General Regime who enter the system, who earn an average of 1,529 euros. On the contrary, the retirement of the Autonomous Regime is 837.3 euros. In the field of Coal Mining, the average stands at 2,451.4 euros and that of the Sea Regime, at 1,396 euros.

In addition to retirement pensions, the Executive also affects pensions for permanent disability, which amount from 1,019 to 1,106 euros; that of widowhood, from 752 to 816 euros; orphan aid, from 425 to 462, and family favor, from 612 to 664 euros.