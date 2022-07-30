Rates with discounts



Urban Transport Service between Murcia and districts, in the Murcia Tricolor Voucher modality:

– General: goes from €1.15 to €0.81.

– Student: goes from €0.85 to €0.60.

– General large family: goes from €0.50 to €0.35.

Urban Transport Service of the City of Murcia, in the Murcia Tricolor Voucher modality:

– General: goes from €0.70 to €0.49.

– Student: goes from €0.50 to €0.35.

– General large family: goes from €0.50 to €0.35.

– Monthly student subscription (coloraos only): goes from €20.40 to €14.28.

Murcia Tram Urban Transport Service, in the Murcia Tricolor Voucher modality:

– General: goes from €0.70 to €0.49.

– Student: goes from €0.50 to €0.35.

– General large family: goes from €0.50 to €0.35.

Murcia Tram Urban Transport Service, in the Subscription modality:

– General monthly Unibono (tram only): goes from €30.60 to €21.42.

– Unibono monthly university student (tram only): goes from €20.40 to €14.28.

– Monthly Unibono student schools (tram only): goes from €20.40 to €14.28.

Murcia Tram Urban Transport Service, in the Voucher modality:

– Campus Pass (tram only) 32 trips: from 15 to 10.50 euros. * Voucher valid for 12 months. In this case, either the trips made in four months are prorated or 100% is spent in those four months.

Murcia Tricolor Pass transfer system, in the General Tricolor modality:

– Transfer from tram or urban bus to district bus: from €0.90 to €0.63.

– Transfer from tram to urban bus (or vice versa): it goes from 0.45 to 0.32 euros.

– Transfer from district bus to tram or urban bus: it goes from 0.45 to 0.32 euros.

Murcia Tricolor Pass transfer system, in the Tricolor Student modality:

– Transfer from tram or urban bus to district bus: from €0.70 to €0.49.

– Transfer from tram to urban bus (or vice versa): it goes from 0.35 to 0.25 euros.

– Transfer from district bus to tram or urban bus: it goes from 0.35 to 0.25 euros.

Murcia Tricolor Pass transfer system, in the Tricolor Large Family modality:

– Transfer from tram or urban bus to district bus: it goes from 0.45 to 0.32 euros.

– Transfer from tram to urban bus (or vice versa): it goes from 0.45 to 0.32 euros.

– Transfer from district bus to tram or urban bus: it goes from 0.45 to 0.32 euros.