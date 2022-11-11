The German inspection body Tüv has released the annual results of a reliability survey of nearly 9.6 million cars. The inspections of the Tüv are broadly comparable to the APK in the Netherlands.

The Mercedes B class is the overall winner in the Tüv report 2023. Even after nine years, the compact Benz still ranks fourth with an error rate of just 11 percent. Then he has an average of 90,000 kilometers on the clock. In comparison, the Ford Galaxy scores so many failures after three years.

B-Class and VW Golf Plus

The average failure rate of the B-Class is only 2.0 percent. With this low value, it points its big brother and last year's winner, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, to second place (2.3 percent). The VW Golf Plus is also on this level; also 2.3 percent. The Audi Q3 came in fourth with a quota of 2.4 percent. Last year there was the VW T-Roc, which currently occupies fifth place.

Dacia Logan and Dokker and VW Sharan are at the bottom of Tüv report

On the other side of the scoreboard, the Dacia Logan once again carries the red lantern with a stable 11.6 percent. Before that comes the Dacia Dokker with 10.8 percent. The VW Sharan currently ranks third from the bottom with a 9.4 significant defect rate. The Ford Galaxy – with which the Sharan shares its technical base – also ends up quite far at the bottom with 8.1 percent.

Mercedes B-Class and Golf Plus are top

When looking at the different vehicle classes, the aforementioned B-Class and Golf Plus score very well in the so-called C-segment. The Mazda 3 also does an excellent job and is relatively cheap. Notable absentees in the business segment up to eleven years old are the models from Mercedes, BMW and Audi. Something that, according to the Tüv, is due to their use as a company car with correspondingly high mileage. The E-Class already has an average of 176,000 kilometers on the clock.

Mercedes GLC again winner of the SUVs

In the city car class, the Kia Picanto wins (3.6 percent). In the small cars, the Honda Jazz takes over the cup with 2.7 percent from last year’s winner, the Audi A1. In the compact class, the Mercedes A-Class remains in the lead (2.8 percent) and in the middle class, the C-class is again at the top with 3.2 percent. The Mercedes GLC is the winner of the SUVs for the fourth time with 2.3 percent defects.

Lighting, oil spills and axles

Overall, failure rates are increasing from 17.9 percent last year to 20.2 percent today. In addition to older vehicles on average, the experts at Tüv also see tight budgets as a reason for less maintenance and therefore more problems. The most common faults are problems with the lighting, oil leaks and problems with the axles.

The Tüv report contains the most important inspection results of all Tüv companies in Germany. In 2022, this involved more than 9.5 million inspections between July 2021 and June 2022.





