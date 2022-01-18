Yesterday a supposed list of games that would leave was leaked GamePass throughout the year. Although this information has not been confirmed, a new statement from Xbox seems to indicate that this information did not turn out to be true. Although at the end of the month we will see a list of titles that will no longer be on this service, they are not the ones that were mentioned.

In this way, it has been revealed that on January 31, These are the following games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass:

–Cyber ​​Shadow (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Prison Architect (PC)

–XenoCrisis (Cloud, Console and PC)

Let us remember that in the leaked list noted that games like Yakuza 3 Remastered they were going to disappear from Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month. Although the possibility that these titles will eventually become unavailable is not ruled out, this is yet to happen.

On related topics, these are the games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, the number of users in this service have been revealed.

Via: Xbox