The month of August arrives full of exciting adventures for subscribers of playstation plus from sony! This month’s lineup includes premium titles that promise to satisfy all tastes and playstyles. From facing exciting challenges in a strange metroidvania to sharing the golf course with Tiger Woods.

As always, subscribers to playstation plus they can download and play these games at no additional cost, which means they will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these exciting adventures directly from their consoles PlayStation. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy these amazing games and expand your gaming experience this month!

These are the titles for August:

PGA Tour 2K23

dreams

Death’s Door

The games are available from today, August 1, 2023 and can be played as long as you maintain your account playstation plus active.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: Make him a professional golf game “kemozion”. The jewel of the month is definitely Death’s DoorThat game is good.