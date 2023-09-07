The coach of Venezuela, the Argentine Fernando Batista, He said this Wednesday that he is not afraid of any of the teams he will face in the qualifiers, starting with Colombia, his rival on Thursday in Barranquillawhere he expects his coaches to be “strong” and “firm” to play “equal to equal.”

“I respect all the teams, but I’m not afraid of any,” said the coach, who has faith in their “strategies, game system and way of approaching the games”, considering that it will be difficult for the rivals to overcome them “if we are firm, we are strong in each game that we have to play, and we are convinced that we can do things right.”

The strategist added at the press conference in Barranquilla that “when we trust ourselves, we can do important things.”

He talked about the figures

Batista will have key players, among them, Salomón Rondón and Josef Martínezpro spoke of several more.

“I see very well Darwin Machis, v.“He has to score two goals against Villarreal in the Spanish League, he comes at a good time, he has a lot of airs in Europe,” he said.

And he stated: “I think that one of the strongest points that Venezuela has in terms of individualities in the double five, with angel herera have a good time Girona and Cristian Cáceres who has just made the leap to Toulouse in France. And the duo, in case it is decided, of Rondón and Josef, who have been sharing the National Team for so many years, are undoubtedly the names that Venezuela is going to base to play tomorrow (Thursday) against Colombia”.

