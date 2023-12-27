2023 has not ended and cycling fans in the country are already making 'happy accounts' of what the next season will be like for leaders like Egan Bernal, Nairo Quintana, Santiago Buitrago, Daniel Martínez and else.

And there are 16 Colombian riders who have confirmed their presence in the World Tour, the highest pedal category on the planet.

They are the same cyclists who confirm some link with a team. Some end their contract in 2024 and others have extended it.

One by one

Egan Bernal He is now 26 years old, looking for his best form after the accident in January 2022. He is tied to the Ineos team until 2026.

(Luis Díaz, with an outstanding mark for exquisite backheel with Liverpool: 'Intelligent')

Egan could follow in the footsteps of Nairo Quintana. Photo: Twitter: Egan Bernal

Nairo Quintana, After a year and a half, he returns to competition in the highest category. He will do it with Movistar and signed for one year.

Nairo Quintana presented at Movistar. See also Vuelta a España 2023: these are the Colombians who will compete in the race

Daniel Martinez He is one of the new faces of Bora, a squad he joined Primoz Roglic. The Cundinamarca native signed his signature until 2027.

Einer Rubiowinner of a stage this year in the Giro d'Italia, will go with Movistar, as he signed until 2026.

Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago. Photo: Archive / TIME

One year with Movistar is missing Iván Ramiro Sosa.

Photo: Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team

The same thing happens to Fernando Gaviriawho will have 2024 to confirm that he is a winning cyclist for Movistar.

Jesus David Pena He is the only Colombian in the ranks of Team Jayco AlUla, a squad with which he signed until 2024.

The winningest Colombian cyclist in the category in 2023 was Juan Sebastian Molano, which remains linked to the UAE Emirates until 2026.

In December 2025, his contract ends. Brandon Rivera with the Ineos team.

Brandon Rivera, the new Colombian from Ineos. See also Milinkovic-Savic, Juve is there: because now it can be done

This, on paper, 2024 will be the sprinter's last year with the UAE Emirates Alvaro Hodeg.

Rigoberto Urán, As is already known, he will make 2024 his last year as a cyclist, and will be linked to Eduaction-EasyPost.

Esteban Chaves He is already 33 years old and 2024, for the moment, will be his last season with Eduaction-EasyPost.

Esteban Chaves was involved in the heavy fall on stage 14. Photo: Fedeciclismo – Networks

Sergio Higuita He wants to recover from a 2023 that was not the best. 2024 will be his last season with Bora.

Photo: BORA -Hansgrohe / SprintCycling

Santiago Buitrago He was one of the standouts in 2023 and will continue with Bahrain, which did not renew until 2026.

Harold Tejada He has a contract with Astana Qazaqstan until 2024.

Harold Tejada took the podium in Türkiye Photo: Instagram: Harold Tejada

Santiago Umba He is the only new one in the category, he signed with Astana for 2024.

(Shakira and Piqué: reveal secrets of their new relationship, their children, the key, video)

Sports