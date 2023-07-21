Dhe search for an alleged lioness initially kept the whole of Brandenburg and half of Germany in suspense – and in the end at least inspired people and satirical accounts on the Internet to make a few jokes.

There’s talk of lion pigs and lion sows, pictures of dangerous-looking almost-animals do the rounds, memes are created and shared again and again.

A whole new internet

Anyone who hung around on Twitter in the past two days could get the impression of a completely new platform: No more swearing and digital jostling! No more annoying people and derailed intonation! Instead, a platform was found on which memes and picture boards were crafted with passion for a possibly non-existent predator. Almost harmonious!

One could get the impression on Twitter that in addition to the supposed lioness, a king cobra had now also been discovered in the Spandau district of Berlin. The police are alerted. Well, at least almost.

The reports also reach the celebrity world. What would Thomas Gottschalk say, or rather bet?

For a long time it was assumed that there was a lioness up to mischief in Brandenburg. In the meantime, however, some experts are convinced that it is a wild boar. It doesn’t matter: Hollywood has already conquered the animal.

Mathematics drives many people crazy, and dealing with Excel spreadsheets also needs to be learned. The Berlin police have to contend with major challenges.

Meanwhile, there were doubts about the lion theory on Thursday. Several experts expressed their skepticism. Berlin wildlife expert Derk Ehlert told RBB Inforadio that he only saw two wild boars running from left to right on the video.

There is also talk of imposter stories, and this does not mean authors who pretended to belong to a certain denomination (whether accidentally or not), but the lioness herself, who somehow roared the wrong way.

There is no longer any danger, said the mayor of the Brandenburg municipality, Michael Grubert (SPD), at a press conference on Friday. One thing is also certain: the humor hasn’t been neglected either.