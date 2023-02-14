Mexico.- The Day of Love and Friendship is coming and if you have planned to have a night of passion with that special person, then we will tell you the best and worst rated condomsaccording to the Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy).

There are not few sentimental couples who take advantage of the Valentine’s Day to “take the next step” in their relationship, that is, to have sexual intercourse. However, it should be kept in mind that it is extremely important to use protection.

Under this understanding, beyond preventing unwanted pregnancies, contraceptive methods such as condoms help prevent fearsome sexually transmitted diseases (ETS) hence the importance of buying the best quality for this february 14.

Thus, taking into account how basic the prevention of STDs and pregnancies is, especially in minors, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) undertook the task of reviewing 20 brands of condoms that are marketed within Mexico.

It was so that after subjecting them to different studies in its laboratory, the Mexican organization was able to determine the 5 worst condoms and the 3 best condoms that can be purchased for this Day of Love and Friendship.

In this sense, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office announced that the 3 condom presentations that scored perfectly were Prudence (classic), Trojan (extra strength), and Sico (Thermaxx Skin).

On the other hand, on the opposite side, The 5 worst condoms in Mexico are Trojan Very Sensitive, Do It Lovely Natural, Balam Textured, Durex Natural and Durex Retardantaccording to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office.

It should be noted that, according to the National Association of Pharmacies of Mexico (Anafarmex), Valentine’s Day condom sales increase between 15% and 30%Therefore, it is recommended to use latex and avoid the worst rated condoms.

So now you know, if this February 14th you have planned a night of passion with your girlfriend or boyfriend, play it safe and protect them both by using good quality condoms.