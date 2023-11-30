All the nominations for the 2024 Goya Awards are now known. Estibaliz Urresola sweeps away with his debut film ‘20,000 species of bees’. She is a candidate for 15 Academy Awards, closely followed by the 13 nominations for ‘The Snow Society’, by Juan Antonio Bayona.

These are the nominations by category from the Goya Awards:

Best film:

– 20,000 species of bees

– Close the eyes

– The Snow Society

– You know that

– One Love

Best address:

– Víctor Erice (By Closing Your Eyes)

– Elena Martín (By Creatura)

– JA Bayona (By The Snow Society)

– David Trueba (By Know That)

– Isabel Coixet (For One Love)

Best new direction:

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren (For 20,000 species of bees)

Itsaso Arana (For The Girls Are Fine)

Álvaro Gago (By Matria)

Alejandro Marín (For I am loving you madly)

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez (By Upon Entry)

Best Original Screenplay:

Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren (For 20,000 species of bees)

Michel Gaztambide, Víctor Erice (By Closing Your Eyes)

Alejandro Marín, Carmen Garrido (For I’m loving you madly)

Félix Viscarret (For A Not So Simple Life)

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez (By Upon Entry)

Best adapted screenplay:

Albert Val (For The Master Who Promised the Sea)

Bernat Vilaplana, JA Bayona, Jaime Marques-Olarreaga, Nicolás Casariego (For The Snow Society)

Pablo Berger (By Robot Dreams)

Albert Espinosa, David Trueba (By Knowing That)

Isabel Coixet, Laura Ferrero (For One Love)

Best Original Music:

Natasha Arizu (For The Master Who Promised the Sea)

Arnau Bataller (For The Paradox of Antares)

Michael Giacchino (For The Snow Society)

Alfonso de Vilallonga (By Robot Dreams)

Andrea Motis (By Knowing That)

Best Original Song:

Eco – Composers: Xoel López (For Friends until death)

Chinas – Composers: Marina Herlop (By Chinas)

Andrea’s love – Composers: Álvaro B. Baglietto,David García,Guille Galván,Jorge González,Juan Pedro Martín «Pucho»,Juanma Latorre,Valeria Castro (For Andrea’s love)

La gallinita – Composers: Fernando Moresi Haberman, Sergio Bertran (By La imatge permanent)

I only want love – Composers: Rigoberta Bandini (For I’m loving you madly)

Best Leading Actor:

Manolo Solo (By Closing Your Eyes)

Enric Auquer (For The Master Who Promised the Sea)

David Verdaguer (By Knowing That)

Hovik Keuchkerian (For One Love)

Alberto Ammann (By Upon Entry)

Best Leading Actress:

Patricia Lopez Arnaiz (For 20,000 species of bees)

María Vázquez (By Matria)

Malena Alterio (Why Nobody Sleeps)

Carolina Yuste (By Know That)

Laia Costa (For One Love)

Best Supporting Actor:

Martxelo Rubio (For 20,000 species of bees)

Juan Carlos Vellido (By Bajoterapia)

Jose Coronado (By Closing Your Eyes)

Álex Brendemühl (By Creatura)

Hugo Silva (For One Love)

Best Supporting Actress:

Ane Gabarain (For 20,000 species of bees)

Itziar Lazkano (For 20,000 species of bees)

Ana Torrent (By Closing Your Eyes)

Clara Segura (By Creatura)

Luisa Gavasa (For The Master Who Promised the Sea)

Best Newcomer:

Brianeitor (By Campeonex)

Julio Hu Chen (For Chinas)

Matías Recalt (For The Snow Society)

La Dani (For I’m loving you madly)

Omar Banana (For I’m loving you madly)

Best New Actress:

Xinyi Ye (For Chinese)

Yeju Ji (By Chinese)

Clàudia Malagelada (By Creatura)

Sara Becker (By The Movie Teller)

Janet Novás (Por O corno)