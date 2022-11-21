Road pricing will come in 2030 – that is clear. We also know that we get one rate for all passenger cars. But of course the government has carefully considered all other possible tariffs. In the literary piece Pay-as-you-go fee structure variants the Dutch government provides some calculation examples for all types of road pricing.

The government has looked at three main variants. One where the kilometer rate is the same for all cars, one where the weight of the cars is taken into account and one where the CO2 emissions are taken into account. Other variants can be discovered within the main category. Below we go through them with you.

The cost per kilometer for one rate

Let’s start with the big winner. All car taxes are lumped together and even take into account how much less will be driven if people have to pay per kilometer. Because people will drive less, the amount per kilometer must be slightly higher to implement the ‘budget neutral’ measure. This would amount to 6.82 cents per kilometer.

If provinces themselves are allowed to levy additional tax for the weight of a car, the amount per kilometer would amount to 4.64 cents per kilometer. You would therefore receive an extra surcharge from the province for your car.

Tariff to discourage cars

Consideration has also been given to a price that would encourage motorists even more to drive less. This rate falls within the first category. A more expensive rate will be introduced to save 2.5 megatons of CO2 in 2030. This rule to reduce CO2 emissions will cost motorists 10.86 cents per kilometer.

Then there would be another construction where the first 3,000 kilometers are free. This is more or less a cigar from its own box, because because there is no income, the rates have to go up. A rate of 9.20 cents per kilometer.

Road pricing rates per weight

This way of calculating takes into account the average weights of vehicle types. Some variations can be made within this main category, but the government provides a few calculation examples. The cheapest vehicle type would be the A-segmenter, for example a VW Up or a Toyota Aygo. You pay for these cars 2.35 cents per kilometer.

For a petrol Corsa you would 4.88 cents Pay. A diesel Corsa, which is slightly heavier, already costs 7.9 cents. A diesel Golf would 8.9 cents cost, where the same car on gasoline 6.69 cents cost. Which makes sense, but also a bit crazy, is that EVs and PHEVs are the most expensive. A Renault Zoe would already 8.08 cents cost, a Kia Niro 9.8 cents and a Tesla Model 3 10.65 cents. A Volvo XC60 PHEV also costs with this construction 10.65 cents and a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 9.80 cents.

Constructions have also been devised where EV drivers receive a discount on the kilometer rate. Naturally, this means that the rates for other fuels will rise again. To be clear: this method of road pricing has therefore not been chosen. The Netherlands is going for a flat rate, probably that of 6.82 cents.

Tariffs for road pricing on emissions

For this construction, the government calculates with a starting rate of 2.86 cents per kilometre. Only EVs will remain at this rate. Most PHEVs will come with this construction 4.94 cents Pay. The counter starts running from an emission of 80 grams of CO2 per kilometer (according to the WLTP). The average petrol driver (with 140 grams of CO2) will pay 6.5 cents per kilometer.

The counter runs up to 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer. Then you have reached the maximum kilometer amount of 8 cents per mile. One of the stumbling blocks of this measure is that the emissions of older cars have never been measured according to the WLTP method. Here too, this is not the measure that will be used from 2030 onwards.