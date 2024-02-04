A new version of the federal student aid application form in the United States, known as FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), was launched for the 2024-2025 school year. However, the process is different this time, with a pilot launch that has generated frustration among students, families and financial aid administrators.

The goal of this update is to simplify the process for students and their families. Among the most notable changes is the reduction in the number of questions, the possibility of specifying up to 20 universities (previously 10), and the availability of the form in 11 languages, compared to the previous two (English and Spanish).

Another crucial change is the introduction of the Student Aid Index (SAI), which replaces the Expected Family Contribution. This index will be used to determine the amount of financial aid each student can receivetaking into account the income and assets of both the student and their parents.

In addition, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Data Collection Tool was made mandatory, which was previously optional. Without consent to import IRS information, students will not be eligible to receive financial aid.

Delay in financial aid offers in the United States

Although the changes are expected to make the process easier in the future, This year, students will receive their financial aid offers later than usual. With the new form, colleges will not receive applicant information until possibly late January, which will delay the financial aid allocation process.

Some technical problems thwart the pilot launch of the new student aid form

Before completing the form, It is important for students and taxpayers to create their FSA ID, a process that can take between one and three days to be confirmed. This change requires anyone who provides information for the FAFSA to have their own individual FSA ID.

In terms of scholarships, Update expected to increase eligibility for Federal Pell Grants. An estimated 610,000 new students will be eligible, allowing an additional 1,500,000 students to receive the maximum amount of a Pell Grant.

Although the changes seek to improve the experience for applicants, the pilot launch has faced challenges. Students are therefore urged to be patient during this transition period and to regularly review relevant new deadlines on university websites.